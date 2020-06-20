The defeat means, Obour will not be going to Parliament in 2021 .

He contested in the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s parliamentary primaries at Asante Akyem South constituency in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, 20 June 2020.

Obuor garnered 296 votes while the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr Kwaku Asante Boateng polled 360 votes.

The other contestants were Mr Edmond Oppong Peprah, William Yamoah, and Eric Amofa.

Obour’s campaign suffered setbacks from the get-go when some of his fellow musicians campaigned against him.

Rappers Criss Waddle and D-Blank were among those who urged the delegates to reject him over how, in their view, he mismanaged MUSIGA and the welfare of his colleague musicians.

He was also lambasted by a section of Ghanaians on social media over how he handled his late father’s COVID-19 situation.

After two terms as MUSIGA President, Obuor left office in August 2019