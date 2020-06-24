The MP for Kwadaso, Dr. Samiu Nuamah lost to Dr. Kingsley Nyarko in the just ended primaries.

The incumbent garnered 158 votes as against the victor’s 178. A third aspirant pulled 48 votes.

The MPs defeat brings the number of losing incumbents in the NPP primaries to 42.

Political pundits have opined that the defeat of incumbent Members of Parliament at the primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party is a good omen for parliamentary representation.

They said the situation will serve as a wake-up call for MPs who neglect their representative function.