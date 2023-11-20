NPP sacks Buaben Asamoah, Hopeson Adorye and 2 others for supporting Kyeremanten

The statement, signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, cites this endorsement as a breach of the party's constitution, particularly Articles 3(5) (A)(4) and 3(9)(1).

These articles emphasize members' obligation to abide by and publicly uphold the decisions of the party.

The press release highlights the party's awareness of the activities of the four individuals and notes their persistent association with the NPP despite their breach of the party's constitution.

It concludes by clarifying that their actions go against the principles of the party and, as a result, their membership has been forfeited.

“The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken notice of recent activities of Hopeson Adorye, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique which includes publicly endorsing the candidature of a person other than the duly elected Presidential Candidate of the Party; Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.”

“Despite their flagrant breach of the Party's Constitution particularly Articles 3(5) (A)(4) and 3(9)(1), the afore-named men still hold themselves out as members of the NPP.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, Article 3(5) (A) (4) of the NPP Constitution enjoins all members of the Party to ‘abide by and publicly uphold the decisions of the Party’,” parts of the statement added.

READ THE STATEMENT BELOW

