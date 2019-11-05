Some of the policies the president said are the introduction of the free Senior High School programme, youth employment, and agriculture policies.

According to him, his government was deepening democratic governance at the local level.

He made this known when he commissioned a new Fire Service Station and a Divisional Police headquarters at Tokor in the Ketu South Municipality as part of his two-day visit to the Volta Region.

Nana Addo in the Volta region

He said has asked the people to vote yes at the December 17 referendum as his government would address concerns of bad roads, requests for municipality status and traditional councils.

The Paramount Chief of Aflao traditional area Togbe Amenya Fiti V, commended the government for making the area, a traditional council and also lauded government’s free Senior High School policy, Planting For Food and Jobs and youth employment programs.

He appealed for support from the government to construct a sports stadium at Aflao and to fix roads in the traditional council.