NPP’s NEC reinstates Kwabena Agyapong as party member

NEC reinstated his membership after several appeals from some big wigs in the party including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong had in February written to the NEC to re-instate his membership. He stated that having been on suspension for six years is enough.

At their general meeting yesterday, May 10, the NEC considered the said letter and appeals from party stakeholders and re-instated him.

Kwabena Agyepong, despite his suspension, has been an active player in championing the political ambition of President Akufo-Addo.

