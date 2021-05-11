RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NPP’s NEC reinstates Kwabena Agyapong as party member

Evans Annang

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reinstated former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong as member.

Former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyapong
General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyapong ece-auto-gen

Mr. Agyapong has been on suspension from the party since 2015 for gross misconduct among other things.

NEC reinstated his membership after several appeals from some big wigs in the party including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong had in February written to the NEC to re-instate his membership. He stated that having been on suspension for six years is enough.

At their general meeting yesterday, May 10, the NEC considered the said letter and appeals from party stakeholders and re-instated him.

Kwabena Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary
Kwabena Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary ece-auto-gen

Kwabena Agyepong, despite his suspension, has been an active player in championing the political ambition of President Akufo-Addo.

The two others were; the former National Chairman, Paul Afoko and the former National Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe

Evans Annang Evans Annang

