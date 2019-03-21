Regular attendance of MPs to parliament is critical to the functioning of the government.

Professor Mike Ocquaye, Speaker of Parliament expressed displeasure at the MPs and said their poor attendance tells Ghanaians that they are not serious about the work in the House.

He said "In a way, we have an appointment with the good people of Ghana, particularly the young ones, who come to listen to their Parliament.

READ MORE: Meet the worst MPs in Ghana's Parliament

"I will pray that we take this obligation seriously. If we take our nation seriously we will take this obligation seriously."

In 2018, a report by Odekro on the attendance of parliamentarians has cited 54 Members of Parliament (MPs) who exceeded the number of times a legislator can be absent without permission at the third sitting of the House.

According to the 50-page report by Odekro on the "First session of the seventh Parliament, 2017", covering results of the absence of members from the House making them unable to actively engage in debates on the floor of the House or other businesses.

READ ALSO: Odekro apologises to Adwoa Safo for ranking her among worst MPs

Most of the MPs who absented themselves for more than 15 times, out of the 50 sittings, were ministers and deputy ministers.

Per Article 97 (1) (c) of the 1992 Constitution, MPs who absent themselves from parliamentary sitting for 15 times or more without the written permission of the Speaker must be made to vacate their seats.