Police arrest Collins Dauda, pursue others over chaos at Kukuom in Ahafo Region

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Alhaji Collins Dauda, the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South in the Ahafo region, while pursuing others for their alleged involvement in the disturbances which occurred at Kukuom in the Ahafo Region during the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

According to a statement released by the law enforcement agency, the disturbance resulted in the injury of one person who is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. The Police say they are making all necessary efforts to apprehend other suspects in connection with the incident.

In a related development, the Ghana Police Service has issued a stern caution to the public following recent infractions observed at Limited Voter Registration Centers across the country, emphasizing the imperative of adherence to the law during this critical electoral process.

"We condemn the unfortunate incidences experienced in some registration centers including Cape Coast, Central Region, Kukuom, Ahafo Region, and Adugyama, Ashanti Region," stated the Police in a statement released on Sunday, May 12. "Police have made a number of arrests as investigations continue."

Highlighting the significance of maintaining civility and respect for the electoral process, the Police reminded citizens of their civic duty. "The registration exercise is a civic responsibility that must be attended to in a civil manner," emphasized the Police statement. "We would like to caution the public to exercise maximum restraint and act in accordance with the laws governing the registration process."

The Police reiterated their uncompromising stance on enforcing the law, asserting, "Police will not tolerate any disregard of the law and any persons who engage in such acts shall be dealt with accordingly."

Amidst preparations for the upcoming elections, the Police underscored the importance of upholding law and order to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

