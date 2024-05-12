Police arrest Collins Dauda, pursue others over chaos at Kukuom in Ahafo Region

ece-auto-gen

In a related development, the Ghana Police Service has issued a stern caution to the public following recent infractions observed at Limited Voter Registration Centers across the country, emphasizing the imperative of adherence to the law during this critical electoral process.

"We condemn the unfortunate incidences experienced in some registration centers including Cape Coast, Central Region, Kukuom, Ahafo Region, and Adugyama, Ashanti Region," stated the Police in a statement released on Sunday, May 12. "Police have made a number of arrests as investigations continue."

Highlighting the significance of maintaining civility and respect for the electoral process, the Police reminded citizens of their civic duty. "The registration exercise is a civic responsibility that must be attended to in a civil manner," emphasized the Police statement. "We would like to caution the public to exercise maximum restraint and act in accordance with the laws governing the registration process."

The Police reiterated their uncompromising stance on enforcing the law, asserting, "Police will not tolerate any disregard of the law and any persons who engage in such acts shall be dealt with accordingly."