If you’ve been worried about being stopped by the DVLA’s Compliance Team and slapped with a fine, here’s some news that might ease your mind — at least for now. The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has officially suspended all fines and penalties imposed by its Compliance Team nationwide. The suspension takes effect from Wednesday, October 15, 2025, and will remain in force until further notice. This follows several weeks of strict DVLA road enforcement operations aimed at ensuring that all drivers and vehicles comply with Ghana’s transport and road safety regulations. However, after receiving extensive public feedback and conducting internal reviews, the Authority says it’s taking a breather to make room for broader stakeholder consultations.

What Exactly Has Been Suspended?

The DVLA clarified that the suspension only applies to fines and charges issued by its Compliance Team — not to the country’s legal road requirements. The Authority explained in a statement on October 14:

This suspension relates specifically to the fees and charges that were being enforced by the Compliance Team. It does not suspend the legal requirements for drivers and vehicles to operate on Ghana’s roads.

In short, the DVLA fines suspension doesn’t mean you can drive without proper documentation. You still need to have a valid driver’s licence, roadworthy certificate, and insurance before hitting the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Has The DVLA Suspended Its Road Fines?

The decision to suspend the exercise comes after public complaints and calls for wider consultation between the Authority, transport unions, and drivers. Many road users raised concerns about how the fines were being implemented and whether enough education had been done before enforcement began. The DVLA says it listened.

“The objective is not to punish but to ensure understanding and compliance. We want all drivers and vehicle owners to be aware of what is required of them before sanctions are applied,” the statement noted. In essence, the DVLA road fines suspension is meant to allow time for education, engagement, and clarity before enforcement resumes.

What Happens During The Suspension Period?

While the fines have been put on hold, the Authority emphasised that road safety remains a top national priority. During this period, the DVLA will engage in stakeholder consultations with transport unions, drivers, and other players in the transport industry to design a fairer and more transparent enforcement system. The Authority also reminded drivers that this is not a licence to break the law. “Although committed to ensuring safety on our roads, we equally appreciate the fact that the general public must be adequately educated to fully appreciate the responsibilities unapproved conducts on our roads come with,” the statement said. So, while the Compliance Team may not be on the roads for now, the rules still apply. Keep your documents valid, renew expired papers, and ensure your vehicle is roadworthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

What This Means For Ghanaian Road Users

For everyday drivers and vehicle owners, this suspension means you won’t be fined by the DVLA’s Compliance Team for now. But it doesn’t mean road offences are allowed — police and other agencies can still enforce existing traffic laws. The DVLA’s pause is essentially an opportunity for the Authority to educate drivers better and make enforcement more transparent and fair. Once consultations are complete, the Compliance Team will return to the roads — likely with clearer guidelines and more public understanding of what’s required.

Bottom Line

The DVLA road fines suspension is temporary and aims to promote better communication and compliance, not to excuse lawbreaking. If you’re a driver in Ghana, continue to: Keep your roadworthy and insurance documents up to date.

Renew your driver’s licence before it expires.

Ensure your vehicle meets all safety standards. Until further notice, drive safe, stay compliant, and keep your papers in order — because the Compliance Team will be back, better informed and probably stricter than before.

DVLA suspends road fines enforcement - here’s what it means for road users