Police sends NDC MPs double salary report to Attorney General

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service have forwarded its report about the double salary investigations to the Attorney General for consideration.

The Attorney General's recommendation will determine whether the MPs caught in the saga will face prosecution.

A number of ministers and deputy ministers who served under then President John Dramani Mahama and his NDC government (2012- 2016) were investigated by the police for allegedly collecting double salaries – some for about four years.

The CID have confirmed that the findings of the investigations on nine of the embattled MPs have been forwarded to the Attorney General for advice. A source at the police CID indicated that the findings by the CID are revealing and possible prosecution is expected.

25 of the MPs were initially asked to report to the police, but 18 of them were later asked to disregard that invitation.





The Police during its investigation interrogated a number of the accused MPs.



The Minority in Parliament had earlier denied the allegations against its members.