ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Politics has become a money making venture — Kwame Jantuah

Emmanuel Tornyi

The intersection of politics and money is a global issue, and in Ghana, concerns about the influence of financial interests in politics are valid, Kwame Jantuah, a member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has said.

Kwame Jantuah
Kwame Jantuah

He conveyed profound worries about the course of politics and development in Ghana post-independence.

Recommended articles

He emphasized that politics has transformed into a full-fledged profession, pointing out the prevalent problem of politicians prioritizing personal enrichment over the nation's welfare.

He said on Accra-based 3FM that "Politics has become a money making venture."

"If you want to be a politician, is it the country's money that you use to make yourself rich? If you want to get rich in politics, you are stealing the people's money."

ADVERTISEMENT

He bemoaned the absence of accountability and effective leadership in tackling corruption.

Posing questions like, "Who dares accuse the corrupt politician? Who will lend an ear?" he underscored the imperative for robust leadership that prioritizes the people's interests above personal gains.

Contemplating the significance of the 67th Independence Day, Jantuah emphasized the need for leaders to spotlight the nation's achievements and articulate a clear vision for its future.





Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang and John Mahama

Mahama keeps Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for 2024 election

Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference

Sign anti-LGBTQI bill or we’ll campaign against NPP – Catholic Bishops to Akufo-Addo

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan intentionally missed the 2010 World Cup penalty – NDC MP alleges

Jean Mensa

Here's the 2024 elections calendar