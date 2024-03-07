Politics has become a money making venture — Kwame Jantuah

He emphasized that politics has transformed into a full-fledged profession, pointing out the prevalent problem of politicians prioritizing personal enrichment over the nation's welfare.

He said on Accra-based 3FM that "Politics has become a money making venture."

"If you want to be a politician, is it the country's money that you use to make yourself rich? If you want to get rich in politics, you are stealing the people's money."

He bemoaned the absence of accountability and effective leadership in tackling corruption.

Posing questions like, "Who dares accuse the corrupt politician? Who will lend an ear?" he underscored the imperative for robust leadership that prioritizes the people's interests above personal gains.

Contemplating the significance of the 67th Independence Day, Jantuah emphasized the need for leaders to spotlight the nation's achievements and articulate a clear vision for its future.



