He said the COVID-19 pandemic would not create an enabling environment for the organisation of a credible poll.

According to him, it would be impossible for the EC to strictly follow its schedule timetable for the election.

He told the Daily Graphic that "No one can tell me that looking at the rate of the infection spreading in the country, the pandemic will end very soon."

He added: "The EC needs enough time to embark on public education before its intended registration exercise, attend to challenges from unqualified registrants, undertake exhibition of the voters register and then prepare for the main election on December 7."

Jean Mensa

However, the EC said it will definitely compile a new voters' register despite calls for them to reconsider due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Madam Sylvia Annor, Head of Public Affairs at the Commission said the compilation of a new voters' register will definitely come on.

"We will make sure people at a particular centre is not more than 25 including the officials. The registration exercise will be held for a number of days, unlike the election which is for a day; moreover; there are a lot of registration centres. Registration is going to be for a reasonable period; it’s going to run for some time for all qualified persons to be able to register," she stated.