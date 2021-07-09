Presidential spouses salaries: NDC MPs run to Supreme Court

The reliefs sought by the two MPs are:

1. A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 71(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the Prof. Ntiamoah-Baidu Committee appointed by the President of the Republic of Ghana under Article 71(1), only had jurisdiction to make recommendations in respect of salaries, allowances payable, facilities and privileges of Article 71 office holders under the 1992 Constitution.

2. A further declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 71(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the Prof. Ntiamoah-Baidu Committee had no jurisdiction, mandate, or authority to make any recommendations in respect of salaries, allowances payable, facilities, and privileges of persons other than persons specified under Article 71 of 1992 Constitution.

3. A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 71(1) of the 1992 Constitution, the Prof. Ntiamoah-Baidu Committee exceeded its jurisdiction, mandate, and authority when it purported to make recommendations in respect of privileges, facilities, salaries, and allowances payable to the 1st and 2nd Ladies of the Republic of Ghana.

4. A further declaration that the recommendations of the Committee, to the extent that it pertains to the 1st and 2nd Ladies of the Republic of Ghana, are null, void, and of no effect.

5. A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of the Constitution, 1992, spouses of the President and the Vice President are not Article 71 office holders for the purposes of receipt of wages and emoluments.

6. An order declaring the recommendations in respect of privileges, facilities, salaries, and allowances payable to the 1st and 2nd Ladies of the Republic of Ghana as unconstitutional and void.

7. An order restraining the President of the Republic of Ghana or any other arm, ministry, department, or agency of the executive, from implementing any recommendations of the Prof. Ntiamoah-Baidu Committee which pertains to the 1st and 2nd Ladies of the Republic of Ghana.