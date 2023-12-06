ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Pressure mounts on Mahama to change running mate – Paul Adom Otchere reveals

Gideon Nicholas Day

In a recent revelation on his "Good Evening Ghana Show," broadcast journalist Paul Adom Otchere shed light on the growing pressure faced by former President John Mahama to reconsider his choice of running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, in preparation for the 2024 elections.

NDC flagbearer for 2024 presidential elections, Mahama Dramani Mahama.
NDC flagbearer for 2024 presidential elections, Mahama Dramani Mahama.

During the December 5, 2023 show, Otchere disclosed that undisclosed members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had expressed concerns about Mahama's electoral prospects, especially in the Ashanti region. The discussions highlighted the perceived necessity for a strategic change in the running mate position to address numerical challenges.

Recommended articles

"I was in a conversation with some NDC people, I won't mention their names; otherwise, they may get into trouble... and I asked if my man is going to change his running mate. They said, 'Who is your man?' I said John Mahama. Then the argument started, and they said, 'Oh, the guy has to change his running mate. See, the guy can't continue like that. Look at the numbers; you can't continue like that,'" Otchere revealed during the show.

According to Otchere's analysis, the discussion centered around the NDC's poor performance in the Ashanti region during the previous election. Citing specific numbers, he highlighted that the NPP secured 71% of the votes (1,793,773), while John Mahama and the NDC obtained 26% (652,962) in the Ashanti region.

These statistics indicated a significant gap that, if unaddressed, could impact the overall election outcome. Otchere emphasized that President Akufo-Addo had secured a one-million-vote lead over Mahama in the Ashanti region, potentially posing a threat to the NDC's chances in the upcoming election.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the pressure, Otchere revealed that Mahama and former NDC presidential candidate Dr. Kwabena Dufour were tightening their collaboration. The former President faces the challenge of strategically selecting a running mate to boost the NDC's chances in key regions and narrow the vote gap.

In July 2020, John Mahama chose Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate, citing his commitment to improving women’s participation and representation at the highest levels of political leadership.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mike Ocquaye Jr

I’ll contest in the NPP parliamentary primaries for Dome Kwabenya – Mike Ocquaye Jnr

kennedy-agyapong

I trusted so many people during my campaign; I have learned my lessons – Ken Agyapong

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

We’ll go into the 2024 elections with huge challenges – NPP’s Director of Elections

Michael Yarboi

NDC disqualifies Michael Yarboi from Odododiodoo parliamentary primaries