Pressure mounts on Mahama to change running mate – Paul Adom Otchere reveals

"I was in a conversation with some NDC people, I won't mention their names; otherwise, they may get into trouble... and I asked if my man is going to change his running mate. They said, 'Who is your man?' I said John Mahama. Then the argument started, and they said, 'Oh, the guy has to change his running mate. See, the guy can't continue like that. Look at the numbers; you can't continue like that,'" Otchere revealed during the show.

According to Otchere's analysis, the discussion centered around the NDC's poor performance in the Ashanti region during the previous election. Citing specific numbers, he highlighted that the NPP secured 71% of the votes (1,793,773), while John Mahama and the NDC obtained 26% (652,962) in the Ashanti region.

These statistics indicated a significant gap that, if unaddressed, could impact the overall election outcome. Otchere emphasized that President Akufo-Addo had secured a one-million-vote lead over Mahama in the Ashanti region, potentially posing a threat to the NDC's chances in the upcoming election.

In response to the pressure, Otchere revealed that Mahama and former NDC presidential candidate Dr. Kwabena Dufour were tightening their collaboration. The former President faces the challenge of strategically selecting a running mate to boost the NDC's chances in key regions and narrow the vote gap.