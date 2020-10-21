He said this is due to the simple fact that he is delivered in his first term as president.

Nana Akufo-Addo said his achievements are there for all Ghanaians to see, therefore, it’s imperative on them to vote for him in December.

President Akufo-Addo made the appeal when he addressed a durbar of Chiefs and people of Afife on Tuesday, during his one day tour of the Volta region.

According to the President, he remains a man of integrity, honesty and one that is committed to his promises to the people of Ghana.

He said, “It is exactly four years today, when the Chiefs and people of Afife did me the honours by conferring on me a chieftaincy title; Torgbui Dunenyo Dzigbordi I and that was in October 2016 when I was campaigning to be President.”

“At the time, I had no experience of being a President and so I had to make promises to assure the good people of Ghana that I was capable of handling the affairs of the country. But today, I want you to judge me by my records having been in office for almost four years,” he added.

The President added further that, “Torgbui Adrakpanya, I am glad you acknowledged the fact that Afife has received its fair share of the national cake and indeed, that is the case everywhere and that is a demonstration of commitment to developing every part of this country without any form of discrimination. It is for this reason that I ask you for four more years to do more.”