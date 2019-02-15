In a video, the MP was assaulted by a security man who sprang out of one of the vehicles being used by the SWAT team.

The Ministers appeared before the Emile Short Commission to give evidence leading to the violence.

They denied claims that the injuries sustained by the victims were from shots fired by operatives of National Security.

Albert Kan-Dapaah and Bryan Acheampong told the commission that the injuries had rather come from within the property of Delali Kwasi Brempong, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate.

Ambrose Dery who was the first to appear before the commission in a response to a question posed to him said "As reported to me, by the IGP, who was in charge of the operations, I will say that there were police deployed and there were also officers of the Ghana Immigration Service, also deployed in the 137 polling stations. That is what I know.

"…I first saw on TV, some persons dressed in Khaki and some of them wearing masks and armed… and when I got the video, I forwarded it to the Police and he said these are not part of my men. I later got information that an officer of National security had said that they were national security operatives."

Kan-Dapaah, who was the second witness said contrary to reports that the SWAT team fired shots that injured the six persons, they could not enter the property since its gates were locked and Bryan Acheampong said he did not deploy masked national security operatives to the by-election.

He stated that the security operatives were deployed by the office of national security and he was not even available.

According to him, "I have done three interviews on radio, and at all times, I used third-person pronouns. I never said I, and that is something that I am battling with… I have never said anywhere in the three interviews that I granted… I, at all times, mentioned the Ministry of National Security or the national security or we, I never said I have deployed men."

But the NDC MP described the Ministers as liars in high places who have no conscience and integrity.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "Liars in high places. Men of little conscience and no integrity. Shameful!"