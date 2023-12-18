Samira will be the first Zongo First Lady if Bawumia wins 2024 election - Akufo-Addo

“Nii Futa has chosen this day to be henceforth known as Nima Day; it is a very important day in my life because it is the birthday of my mother, the 17th of December, and she was a big maghajia of Nima, as you know. I grew up here; I came here when I was 12 years old. Our father moved us here. I don’t think there is any part of this area that I don’t know; I know this area like the back of my hand. I enjoyed some of the happiest days of my youth right here in Nima. So it is important that I be here on such a day because I am one of you. Because I, too, am a Nima boy,” he stated amid applause from the gathering.