Gyamfi accused President Akufo-Addo of disseminating misinformation to the public when he announced on Monday, March 4, that a lawsuit had been filed against the anti-LGBTQ+ bill at the Supreme Court. However, the lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, as indicated on the writ.
Sammy Gyamfi questions Akufo-Addo's advance Knowledge of Richard Sky's pro-LGBTQ lawsuit
The National Communication Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has raised questions about how President Akufo-Addo was aware of legal practitioner, Richard Dela Sky’s lawsuit challenging the anti-LGBTQ+ bill a day before it was officially filed.
"As can be seen on the face of the writ, the suit challenging the constitutionality of the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill was filed in the Supreme Court of Ghana today, 5th March 2024, at about 1 pm," Gyamfi stated.
Gyamfi further questioned how President Akufo-Addo had prior knowledge of the lawsuit's filing when it was only submitted the following day. He accused the President of misleading the nation and international community by falsely claiming that the lawsuit had already been filed.
"This legal action is nothing but an NPP-sponsored suit, calculated to serve as a convenient excuse for the President to refuse to assent to the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values," Gyamfi asserted.
Gyamfi went on to criticize the governing New Patriotic Party for allegedly betraying the trust of various communities by supporting the anti-LGBTQ+ bill openly while allegedly working against it behind the scenes.
"The scales are off. Ghanaians now know who the real gay lobbyists are," Gyamfi concluded, aiming criticism at President Akufo-Addo, his Vice President, Alhaji MBawumia, and the entire NPP for their perceived actions regarding the bill.
Sammy Gyamfi's accusations raise serious concerns about the transparency and integrity of the legal proceedings surrounding the anti-LGBTQ+ bill. The discrepancy between President Akufo-Addo's announcement and the actual filing of the lawsuit prompts questions about how information was obtained and disseminated.
