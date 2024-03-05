Sammy Gyamfi questions Akufo-Addo's advance Knowledge of Richard Sky's pro-LGBTQ lawsuit

"As can be seen on the face of the writ, the suit challenging the constitutionality of the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill was filed in the Supreme Court of Ghana today, 5th March 2024, at about 1 pm," Gyamfi stated.

Gyamfi further questioned how President Akufo-Addo had prior knowledge of the lawsuit's filing when it was only submitted the following day. He accused the President of misleading the nation and international community by falsely claiming that the lawsuit had already been filed.

"This legal action is nothing but an NPP-sponsored suit, calculated to serve as a convenient excuse for the President to refuse to assent to the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values," Gyamfi asserted.

Gyamfi went on to criticize the governing New Patriotic Party for allegedly betraying the trust of various communities by supporting the anti-LGBTQ+ bill openly while allegedly working against it behind the scenes.

"The scales are off. Ghanaians now know who the real gay lobbyists are," Gyamfi concluded, aiming criticism at President Akufo-Addo, his Vice President, Alhaji MBawumia, and the entire NPP for their perceived actions regarding the bill.