Sammy Gyamfi responds to Bawumia's lies about NPP building 150 factories

The NDC in a statement signed by Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi said it is an indisputable fact that the NPP government has not built even one state-owned factory.

He said Bawumia's so-called 150 factories claim relates to the government's poorly-implemented 1D1F programme, then he needs to educate himself and cure his own ignorance about the nature of their so-called 1D1F initiative.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the NDC government rolled out a robust plan of public-private partnerships and provided stimulus packages for a hundred and twenty factories operating in various sectors of the economy.

Reacting to Bawumia's claim that Guinea fowls flew to Burkina Faso under John Mahama, Sammy Gyamfi said Bawumia is nothing but a deliberately contrived lie which Bawumia and his ill continue to rehash adding that the Vice President will continue to dabble in cheap spin reveals how low he has descended.