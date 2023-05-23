Bawumia addressing NPP supporters said the NDC built only two factories but the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has built over 150 factories.
Sammy Gyamfi responds to Bawumia's lies about NPP building 150 factories
The National Democratic Congress has reacted to the mischievous lies peddled by Vice President Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia in a viral video while addressing New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters at a campaign rally at Kumawu over the weekend.
Recommended articles
The NDC in a statement signed by Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi said it is an indisputable fact that the NPP government has not built even one state-owned factory.
He said Bawumia's so-called 150 factories claim relates to the government's poorly-implemented 1D1F programme, then he needs to educate himself and cure his own ignorance about the nature of their so-called 1D1F initiative.
He stated that the NDC government rolled out a robust plan of public-private partnerships and provided stimulus packages for a hundred and twenty factories operating in various sectors of the economy.
Reacting to Bawumia's claim that Guinea fowls flew to Burkina Faso under John Mahama, Sammy Gyamfi said Bawumia is nothing but a deliberately contrived lie which Bawumia and his ill continue to rehash adding that the Vice President will continue to dabble in cheap spin reveals how low he has descended.
He said the ridiculous claim by Bawumia that Guinea fowls flew to Burkina Faso is an outrageous lie that should be coming from a rabid NPP serial caller operating under a drunken stupor, not a Vice President and Head of the Economic Management team whose hopelessness has led to the collapse and bankruptcy of the Ghanaian economy.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh