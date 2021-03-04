The Supreme Court upheld the results of the 2020 presidential election, saying the petitioner failed to prove that the winner did not cross the constitutionally required threshold of more than 50 per cent of the votes cast.

The ruling means President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will continue in office as President until his second term is over.

Nana Akufo-Addo polled 51.3 per cent of the valid votes, according to figures from the Electoral Commission while the petitioner, who was the 2020 flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Mahama, polled 47 per cent.

Delivering the judgment, Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah said: “the petition is dismissed as without merit.."

Mr Mahama went to court to challenge the result of the 2020 polls after the EC declared Mr Akufo-Addo winner.

He argued that neither he nor President Akufo-Addo crossed the threshold to be declared winner.

He, therefore, did not understand why the Electoral Commission (EC) declared Nana Akufo-Addo the winner and the President-elect and has, subsequently, been sworn in.

Mr Mahama had prayed the Supreme Court to order a rerun of the election between himself and Nana Akufo-Addo.