Tensions rise in Effutu as NDC supporters allegedly destroy majority leader’s billboard

The incident, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows individuals believed to be NDC supporters vandalising the billboard of Hon. Afenyo-Markin who is the incumbent candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This act of retaliation has sparked concerns about the rising political atmosphere in the constituency as the 2024 elections approach.

Eyewitnesses reported that the removal of the NDC candidate’s billboard by the MCE was seen as a provocative act, leading to the subsequent destruction of the Majority Leader’s billboard. The situation has prompted calls for calm and restraint from both political parties to prevent further escalation.

However, there is no official communication from both parties regarding the tensions in the constituency.