NPP’s Election 2024 Manifesto Committee announced: Asamoah Gyan, Kwabena Agyapong members

Comprising a diverse array of individuals, the committee’s mandate extends beyond mere document review. Led by Dr. Bawumia, it is entrusted with engaging various stakeholders and consulting sector ministers, who will serve as advisors.

This inclusive approach aims to ensure that the resultant manifesto is not only forward-looking but also grounded in the practical needs and aspirations of the Ghanaian populace.

A statement released by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for Dr. Bawumia’s campaign, emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts in formulating a manifesto that truly reflects the concerns and priorities of the Ghanaian people.

Dr. Bawumia reiterated this sentiment, highlighting the importance of unity and cooperation in crafting a transformative agenda.

The committee's composition reflects a blend of expertise and experience, aligning with the party's commitment to delivering impactful policies. With a focus on innovation and inclusivity, the NPP aims to present a manifesto that resonates strongly with voters and lays the groundwork for electoral success.

The members of the NPP’s Election 2024 Manifesto Committee are:

Manifesto Committee

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu - Chairman Kojo Oppong Nkrumah - Vice Chairman Evron Hughes – Secretary

Manifesto Coordinators

Prof. Kwaku Appiah Adu

2.Dr Isaac Owusu Mensah

Manifesto Sub-Committees Chairs

Dr. Assibey Yeboah –Economy Tony Oteng-Gyasi – Trade and Industry Kwakwo Nsafoah Poku – Energy and Petroleum William Oppong-Bio – Agriculture Dr Augustine Blay – Communication and Digitalization Dr Gideon Boako – Lands, Minerals and Natural Resources Dr Emmanuel Marfo – Science, Technology, Innovation and Environment Maxwell Opoku Agyeman – Legal and governance Justina Marigold – Local Government Ing. Kwabena Agyapong – Housing and Infrastructure Hassan Tampuli – Transport Edward Asomani – Security Michael Ocquaye Jnr. – Foreign Affairs Asamoah Gyan – Youth and Sports Juliet Asante – Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts Ama Serwaa – Gender Kofi Dzamesi – Chieftaincy, Religious Affairs and Civil Society Dr Ayew Afriyie – Health Dr Prince Hamid Armah – Education

As the committee commences its deliberations, all eyes are on the NPP, awaiting the unveiling of a manifesto that not only addresses current challenges but also charts a course towards a brighter future for Ghana.