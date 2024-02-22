This team, tasked with crafting the party’s manifesto, is set to embark on a comprehensive review of previous manifestos dating back to the 2016 and 2020 elections.
NPP’s Election 2024 Manifesto Committee announced: Asamoah Gyan, Kwabena Agyapong members
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has unveiled the members of the party’s Manifesto Committee.
Comprising a diverse array of individuals, the committee’s mandate extends beyond mere document review. Led by Dr. Bawumia, it is entrusted with engaging various stakeholders and consulting sector ministers, who will serve as advisors.
This inclusive approach aims to ensure that the resultant manifesto is not only forward-looking but also grounded in the practical needs and aspirations of the Ghanaian populace.
A statement released by Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for Dr. Bawumia’s campaign, emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts in formulating a manifesto that truly reflects the concerns and priorities of the Ghanaian people.
Dr. Bawumia reiterated this sentiment, highlighting the importance of unity and cooperation in crafting a transformative agenda.
The committee's composition reflects a blend of expertise and experience, aligning with the party's commitment to delivering impactful policies. With a focus on innovation and inclusivity, the NPP aims to present a manifesto that resonates strongly with voters and lays the groundwork for electoral success.
The members of the NPP’s Election 2024 Manifesto Committee are:
Manifesto Committee
- Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu - Chairman
- Kojo Oppong Nkrumah - Vice Chairman
- Evron Hughes – Secretary
Manifesto Coordinators
- Prof. Kwaku Appiah Adu
2.Dr Isaac Owusu Mensah
Manifesto Sub-Committees Chairs
- Dr. Assibey Yeboah –Economy
- Tony Oteng-Gyasi – Trade and Industry
- Kwakwo Nsafoah Poku – Energy and Petroleum
- William Oppong-Bio – Agriculture
- Dr Augustine Blay – Communication and Digitalization
- Dr Gideon Boako – Lands, Minerals and Natural Resources
- Dr Emmanuel Marfo – Science, Technology, Innovation and Environment
- Maxwell Opoku Agyeman – Legal and governance
- Justina Marigold – Local Government
- Ing. Kwabena Agyapong – Housing and Infrastructure
- Hassan Tampuli – Transport
- Edward Asomani – Security
- Michael Ocquaye Jnr. – Foreign Affairs
- Asamoah Gyan – Youth and Sports
- Juliet Asante – Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts
- Ama Serwaa – Gender
- Kofi Dzamesi – Chieftaincy, Religious Affairs and Civil Society
- Dr Ayew Afriyie – Health
- Dr Prince Hamid Armah – Education
As the committee commences its deliberations, all eyes are on the NPP, awaiting the unveiling of a manifesto that not only addresses current challenges but also charts a course towards a brighter future for Ghana.
