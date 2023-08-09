ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

The NPP Special Delegates Conference is unnecessary; should be scrapped – Buaben Asamoa

Evans Annang

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, spokesperson for the Alan Kyeremanten Campaign Team has said that the Special Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party is not needed.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa
Yaw Buaben Asamoa

He said the conference adds no input in the race for electing a flagbearer for the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Recommended articles

He says there is a need for constitutional reforms to abort the process in subsequent years.

“At this time that we are going to have that conference, I really think it’s unnecessary. I think it’s just a distraction from normal campaigning. It has no bearing on popularity. Maybe in future, as a party we need to look at that constitutional provision and make it more flexible in order to make it much more better,” he said.

Mr. Yaw Buaben Asamoa insists the process is not significant in determining who becomes flagbearer of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT
Yaw Buaben Asamoah
Yaw Buaben Asamoah Pulse Ghana

He says the party should have allowed all 10 aspirants go through the main delegates congress and not trim them from 10 to 5.

“That will not be the determinant of who becomes our flagbearer. It’s only an administrative process. It is not significant in terms of determining who is more popular. It is not a political process. Now that it’s been decentralized to 16 regions, the party has expanded its work loads and it’s for the party to manage itself well,” he added.

Alan Kyerematen is one of 10 candidates vying for the ruling party’s flagbearer position.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akufo Addo

Never again should we allow NDC to come back to power – Akufo-Addo to NPP members

Nana Kobina Nketsia V

MPs keep approving loans like we're mad people — Nana Kobina Nketsia V

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo initiates 8,000-unit affordable housing project, cites costly Saglemi project

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

I'll introduce 'One Constituency 10 appointments policy' if I win election 2024 — Bawumia