The manifesto called "The People's Manifesto" was delivered by the flagbearer of the party, John Mahama with the theme 'Jobs, Prosperity, and More'.

He said the people's manifesto will address Ghana's under-development challenges once and for all.

He has promised to build an airport in the Upper East region if elected as President of the Republic.

He said the airports in Kumasi and Sunyani will also be expanded to accommodate bigger aircraft.

"We'll build an airport in the Upper East region. The land was acquired during my previous administration and we’ll continue it," he said.

"We'll extend the runway of the Kumasi International Airport to accommodate bigger aircraft. Upgrade the Sunyani airport, engineer, and construct major markets, starting with Aflao, Mankesim, Techiman, and Kintampo," he added.

He also promised to remove the ban on the importation of salvaged vehicles.

"We will review the Customs Amendment Act 2020… to scrap the law banning the importation of salvaged vehicles...This is to save the local automotive industry so that our people at Suame Magazine, Konkompe to continue to work and earn a decent living," he noted.

Speaking on the monetary policy of the Bank of Ghana, he said "The next NDC Government will ensure that the Bank's policies are first and foremost geared towards economic development, in addition to promoting price stability (low and stable inflation and exchange rates) and ensuring a sound and resilient financial sector."

Among others, he noted that NDC "will strengthen monetary policy formulation and maintain low but adequate money growth to support financial inter-mediation and economic growth post-COVID-19, enhance the application of the Ghana Reference Rate (GRR) in implementing monetary policy, ensure lower lending rates through more appropriate pricing of risk for customers by the banks, manage the flexible exchange rate regime to facilitate adjustment to external shocks and ensure sustainable external buffers at all times, maintain well-aligned real effective exchange rates to support the competitiveness of our exports, lower Ghana’s elevated sovereign risk by reducing external financing and strengthen the current account position through export-promoting policies, improve the business environment and attract higher levels of non-debt and creating private capital inflows."

Here's the full document of "The Peoples' Manifesto" by the NDC