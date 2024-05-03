ADVERTISEMENT
Victoria Hamah explains NDC's controversial 24-hour economy

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Deputy Minister of Communication, Victoria Hamah, has provided some clarity on the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) proposed 24-hour economy.

The NDC and its presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama have been pushing the 24-hour economy as their flagship policy ahead of the December 2024 elections.

However, conversations around how the policy will be implemented have generated some controversies among Ghanaians and sharply divided opinions.

In a series of posts on her Facebook page, Ms Hamah weighed in on the trending topic with an explanation of the NDC's 24-hour economy.

Her post followed Paul Odom Otchere’s Good Evening Ghana programme on Tuesday, which cast a slur on some members of the NDC's leadership’s inability to explain their own policy to Ghanaians.

The Good Evening Ghana host berated NDC communicator Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah’s attacks on NPP Communicator Akosua Manu after the two women disagreed on the policy, describing the former’s comments as very “dirty, nasty and low”.

“24 Hour Economy is foremost a Demand Driven Policy proposal. Rooted on Capital Infrastructure, Agribusiness & Constitutional Review. [It] Aims to achieve a Sustainable Industrialisation of Ghana's Economy. To Supply Ghana's economy with much-needed Sustainable Jobs & Private Capital,” Ms Hamah wrote.

“Thus, 24 Hour Economy will give Ghanaians More Jobs and More Businesses. To ensure Sustainable Development of Ghana's Economy we must move away from short-term Supply Driven Policy interventions to a long-term Demand Driven policies.

“Demand-driven policies create structural Transformation one which is much needed to move Ghana from Aids, Grants and Loans dependency.”

Ms Hamah’s take on the 24-hour economy led to divided opinion among her followers on Facebook, with some agreeing with her explanation while others had divergent opinions on the viability of the policy.

