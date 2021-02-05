The aggrieved assemblyman petitioned the Appointments Committee of Parliament against the reappointment of Archibald Yao Letsa for failing to fulfill his obligations to the indigenes of the region.

"According to the petition, That in February 2017 when the Respondent appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament of Ghana, he promised to work hard to end the insecurity issues especially the disturbances of the Western Togoland Study Groups in the Volta Region but the situation had worsened under the leadership of the Respondent most importantly prior to the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections in Ghana.

"That instead of the Respondent, who was the immediate past Chairman of the Volta Regional Security Council to recommend for military deployment to deal with the groups causing disturbances in the Volta Region prior to the 2020 elections, he rather recommended military deployment to the Volta Region during the 2020 voter ID registration, where a lot of citizens were brutalised and a lot were also prevented from registering," the petitioner said in his petition to the Appointments Committee on February 4, 2021.

He added: "That the Respondent did not play his role in ensuring that the Volta Region also benefits from the government's flagship policies like One District One Factory (1D1F) and One Million Dollar per constituency especially in the Southern part of the Volta Region.

"The year 2020, which was declared by the Respondent's government as the year of roads and under the leadership of the Respondent, the greater parts of the Volta Region, especially the southern parts, did not benefit from the year of roads. Denu to Havedzi roads, Anlo Afiadenyigba-Havedzi to Weta roads, the Shime Roads, Aborlove-Anyako Kpota roads did not see any improvement."