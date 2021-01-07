This was after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament began celebrating what they expected to be a victory in their favour.

The former deputy Trade and Industry Minister ran to the table during counting and snatched the ballots of Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye and attempted to bolt with it.

He was chased by Asawase MP-elect Muntaka Mohammed who accosted him and retrieved the ballot papers.

Currently, the MP-elect is reported to have left the floor of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the House is still waiting for the Clerk of Parliament to announce the winner of the Speaker of Parliament for the 8th Parliament.

NDC MPs elect has not also stopped chanting victory songs as they believe their candidate, Alban Bagbin has won the position.

Watch video below: