RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

We have not endorsed Napo as Bawumia's running mate — NPP Ashanti Youth Organisers

Emmanuel Tornyi

A faction within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), known as the Ashanti Youth Organisers, has refuted assertions suggesting their endorsement of Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh
Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Clarifying their stance, the group highlighted Article 12 (b) of the New Patriotic Party's Constitution, which stipulates that the selection of the vice-presidential candidate is the prerogative of the presidential candidate, in consultation with the party's National Council.

They emphasized the importance of rallying behind Dr. Bawumia, the presidential candidate, through support and prayers, urging all NPP members to uphold this sentiment.

It said "The purported endorsement merely reflects the views of a few individuals and does not speak on behalf of the broader Youth Organisers or their Constituency.

"Article 12 (b) of the Constitution of the New Patriotic Party provides that, the selection of the vice-presidential candidate rests with the presidential candidate, in consultation with the National Council of the party.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh
Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Pulse Ghana

"It is not within the mandate of youth organisers to exert pressure, whether directly or indirectly, on the Presidential Candidate regarding the choice of a running mate. Such actions would constitute undue influence and run counter to the democratic principles of our party."

Emmanuel Tornyi

