We may not field a presidential candidate for the December elections - CPP

In a recent interview on Asaase Radio, Mr Sarpong-Soprano cited multiple court cases and unresolved internal disputes as key factors preventing the party from selecting a flagbearer. "I am not sure we can present a candidate [for 2024] because of what is occurring in the party," he stated. "The party persistently has not been able to organise [itself], and this is because of multiple repeated court cases challenging the chairman and leader. Unless something dramatic happens within the party, I don’t see how we can field a presidential candidate."

With only a few months left before the elections, the CPP is struggling to resolve its issues, making it difficult to mount a cohesive campaign. Despite these challenges, Mr Sarpong-Soprano expressed optimism about the party's prospects if it could manage to overcome its internal problems and present a candidate. He highlighted the potential for success, particularly in the wake of Alan Kyerematen’s departure from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Sarpong-Soprano referenced the 1979 elections when a split within the NPP allowed the CPP to capitalise on the division and perform strongly. He suggested that a similar opportunity might exist now if the party were organised. "The party (NPP) has been split, with Alan Kyerematen going his way, just as it happened with Dr Paa Willie in 1979. And so, because we believe that history is repeating itself, it was possible that if we had a candidate, if we were organised on the ground, that we would do what we did in 1979 again."