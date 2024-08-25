We need an upgrade and not to reset Ghana – Bawumia tells Mahama

This remark appears to be a response to a recurring theme in the campaign of John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who has been advocating for a reset of the economy.
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed that Ghana’s economy requires an upgrade rather than a reset.
Acknowledging the challenges currently facing Ghana’s economy, which the government admits, Mahama has been advocating for a reset as part of his campaign platform.
Mahama has pledged to reset Ghana’s economy if elected in the upcoming elections.
This promise comes as part of his broader campaign to address the economic challenges facing the nation.
Ghana has been grappling with significant economic difficulties, including high inflation, debt levels, and unemployment rates.
Mahama has emphasised the need for a complete reset of the economy.
He said the current economic structure is not sustainable and requires a fresh start to ensure long-term growth and stability.
He believes that a reset will allow Ghana to rebuild its economy from the ground up, focusing on job creation, industrialisation, and reducing the nation’s dependency on external borrowing.
However, during his first Meet the Press event in Accra, Dr Bawumia expressed his disagreement with Mahama’s perspective.
According to him, "What this country needs is an upgrade, not reset. And if given the mandate, I will roll out the measures outlined in our recently launched manifesto to revamp the economy."
Dr Bawumia added that "Sometimes I get amazed when former president Mahama talks about economic mismanagement. He should know his own record."
Many Ghanaians have expressed concerns about the current state of the economy, which has prompted various political leaders to propose solutions.