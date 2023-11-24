We’ll lose Western Region in 2024 if the roads are not fixed – NPP Chairman

According to the regional chairman, the constituency, in general, has been starved of road development, however, the peculiar case of Jomoro is very disheartening.

“Even my own constituency Jomoro, if they are not able to come and fix the road, hardly will I be able to go there that I am going to campaign. I have nothing to say and there is nothing to show.

"I cannot go there and stand on a platform and no presidential aspirant can come here for me to lead him to that constituency,” he stated in an interview on Despite Media’s Neat FM.

Comparing the constituency to others within the region, Mr Siah noted that Jomoro which is a major contributor in terms of natural resources seems to have been neglected in favour of the others.

“It is very difficult, just about 18 to 20 kilometres road, the GNPC and Ghana Gas, when you come to the area the oil and gas are all coming from Jomoro but the factory has been built in Ellembelle.

"The supply of the needed raw materials is from Jomoro. Compare Jomoro and Ellembelle in terms of development. Jomoro is not near to Ellemebelle as if we don’t matter. No, you can’t eat your cake and have it,” he warned.