RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC and NPP are bogus - Kennedy Agyapong

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has described the two major political parties in the country as "bogus".

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have polarized the country adding that the parties are part of Ghana's woes.

Recommended articles

Addressing the youth at a conference at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), the maverick politician said "NDC, NPP and CPP, we're all bogus, we are polarizing the country and it’s about time we speak and criticize ourselves and make sure we change the destiny of this country."

READ MORE: NPP used and disgraced me - Kennedy Agyapong cries

He said "I live for you, so live for your brother too, that is the only way we can change the destiny of this country.

"There are good things being done in this country, you get to your opponent to turn it around to destroy the good intention of what you want to do, that must stop so we move this country."

Watch the video below:

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

“Everybody should run!” – Fearless Ghanaian young men warn as they display guns (video)

“Everybody should run” – Young Ghanaians warn as they boldly display various guns

Miracle JHS final year student died from suffocation - Pathologist

Miracle JHS student Leticia Kyere Pinaman

Police reportedly arrest one of the men flaunting guns in a viral video

Police reportedly arrest one of the men flaunting guns in a viral video

Ghanaian man in Turkey shockingly discovers how guns are smuggled to Ghana (WATCH)

Ghanaian man in Turkey shockingly discovers how guns are smuggled to Ghana (VIDEO)