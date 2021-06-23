NDC and NPP are bogus - Kennedy Agyapong

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have polarized the country adding that the parties are part of Ghana's woes.
The Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has described the two major political parties in the country as "bogus".
Addressing the youth at a conference at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), the maverick politician said "NDC, NPP and CPP, we're all bogus, we are polarizing the country and it’s about time we speak and criticize ourselves and make sure we change the destiny of this country."
He said "I live for you, so live for your brother too, that is the only way we can change the destiny of this country.
"There are good things being done in this country, you get to your opponent to turn it around to destroy the good intention of what you want to do, that must stop so we move this country."
