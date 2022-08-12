We're in dangerous territory and no one wants Ofori-Atta's job — Kwabena Agyapong

Some Ghanaians described the current Economic Management Team headed by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as incompetent and must be dissolved.

The government through Ken Ofori-Atta has for the past six years made promises in the annual budget with strong assurances but has only brought hardships to Ghanaians.

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo described the performance of his ministers as "outstanding."

According to Nana Addo, there is no need for a reshuffle of his ministers because their output has been "considerable and that is what I look at".

In an interview with North Star radio in Tamale, the president said his appointees were meeting his expectations.

"If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call," Nana Addo added.

Speaking on calls for him to reshuffle his ministers, he opined that some of the calls are ill-motivated.

"The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilize the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs," he added.

The last ministerial reshuffle in the administration of Nana Addo was during his first term in August 2018.

Kwabena Agyapong reacting to the development said no one wants Ofori-Atta's job but rather they seek the economic health of the country.

In an interview with Accra-based Kessben TV, Agyapong said "Inflation is over 32 percent, so we're in dangerous territory. So the only major thing the President can do is to arrest the situation and clear out the managers of the economy.

"You can't let the same people who have driven us to this stage remain in office."

"Nobody is looking for Ken Ofori-Atta's job. We are looking for the economic health of this country. Some of us have to stand up and be counted. I will rather die speaking the truth than be populist because I'm a member of the NPP," he added.