ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

We're not recruiting staff — EC debunks reports on social media

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said reports that it is recruiting personnel are false.

EC boss, Jean Mensa
EC boss, Jean Mensa

According to the election management body, an alleged recruitment advert being circulated on social media are not true.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This follows a publication circulating on social media that said the EC was set to employ some young persons to serve as officials.

A statement issued by the Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensa, said the commission said its attention has "been drawn to an advertisement circulating on various social media platforms that the Commission is undertaking a recruitment exercise."

It, therefore, advised the general public to disregard the said advertisement on social media.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Alan Kyeremanten isn’t a serious candidate; he can’t lead - Maurice Ampaw

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Kennedy Agyapong is just a noisemaker in the NPP - Nyaho-Tamakloe

Kennedy Agyapong

I paid loans and bought cars for NPP – Kennedy Agyapong lists his achievements for the party

Kennedy Agyapong

An NPP man was the first person to accuse me of being a drug dealer — Kennedy Agyapong