According to the election management body, an alleged recruitment advert being circulated on social media are not true.
We're not recruiting staff — EC debunks reports on social media
The Electoral Commission (EC) has said reports that it is recruiting personnel are false.
This follows a publication circulating on social media that said the EC was set to employ some young persons to serve as officials.
A statement issued by the Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensa, said the commission said its attention has "been drawn to an advertisement circulating on various social media platforms that the Commission is undertaking a recruitment exercise."
It, therefore, advised the general public to disregard the said advertisement on social media.
