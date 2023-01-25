What you need to know about the new Minority leader in Parliament Dr. Ato Forson

Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe-Ghansah First and Second deputy Whips respectively have maintained their positions.

Here is what you need to know about Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson is a Member of Parliament for the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency in the Central Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In 2013, he served as the deputy minister for Finance.

He obtained a Ph.D. in Business and Management (finance option) in September 2020 from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana.

Prior to getting the doctorate, the MP had two master's degrees: A master of Science in Taxation from the University of Oxford, UK, and another Master of Science degree in economics from KNUST.

He had his first degree in accounting at South Bank University in London.

Dr. Forson is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana, and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation.

Dr. Forson is a Fiscal Economist, Chartered Accountant, Tax practitioner, and Entrepreneur with professional experience spanning two decades in both private and public sectors.

He was the managing director of Forson Contracts Limited in the United Kingdom.

He also served as the chief executive officer for Omega Africa Holding Limited.

In 2009, he became a member of Parliament and served as the deputy minister for Finance in 2013.

As deputy Minister, he served as a member of Ghana's Economic Management Team.

He has also served on several boards including that of the Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Cocoa Board.

He was also Ghana's Alternate Governor at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.