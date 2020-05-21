His reactions come at the back of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) accusing the government of conspiring with the Electoral Commission (EC) and the National Identification Authority (NIA) to rig the 2020 general election.

The NDC accused the EC and the NIA of devising means to deny about 11 million Ghanaians the chance to vote in the 2020 general elections.

The plans, the National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo believes, were to rig the elections in favour of the NPP.

He said the decision by the EC to use only the Ghana Card and passport as the only required documents to get registered as a voter in the country was a calculated plan by the President.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

With about 6 months to the December 7, 2020, the EC has served notice it will still go ahead with the compilation of the new voters' register despite protests from the NDC and some political parties.

However, the NPP, NIA, and the EC have rejected allegations by the NDC that it was conspiring to rig the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls.

But Kabila picked Dr. Bawumia and referred him to statements he made before the 2016 elections concerning the NDC's call for a new voters' register under the former Chairperson of the EC, Charlotte Osei.

He said Dr. Bawumia described the register as an ''incurably fraud register'' and therefore didn't believe in it adding that it is the old register under Charlotte Osei that declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, he said "Dr. Bawumia ''should be ready to tell how he would describe himself; as the product of an incurably fraud register? My point is that if you call a system incurably fraud and that system is used to produce you...how would you describe yourself, the product of an incurably fraud register''.