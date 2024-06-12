ADVERTISEMENT
You can do the job if Ghanaians vote for you - Otumfuo to Bawumia

Evans Annang

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed his confidence in the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to deliver effectively if elected as president in the upcoming elections.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with Otumfuo

He urged Dr. Bawumia to focus on conveying his message to Ghanaians.

Speaking through his linguist during a courtesy call by Dr. Bawumia at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, 12 June, the Asantehene remarked, "I have known you for a long time, and political power has not changed you. You remain humble. Continue to treat Ghanaians with respect and humility, and clearly explain what you intend to do for them. I know you can do the job if Ghanaians vote for you."

He added, "President Akufo-Addo saw great potential in you, which is why he chose you as his Vice President. The government has achieved a lot, and I trust that you will deliver. Just propagate your messages to Ghanaians."

Speaking at the Youth Connect event in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia highlighted his hard work and achievements, claiming he has outperformed all other Vice Presidents in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

"My work speaks for itself. If you compare the various Vice Presidents under the Fourth Republic, you can tell that my work rate stands out. If you ask John Mahama to point out even one policy initiative he spearheaded as Vice President, he can’t. I have 33 policies I’ve spearheaded. So the score is 33-0. Please promote me to become president because I’ve excelled as Vice President," Dr. Bawumia stated.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Ashanti, Ghana. [ghanacelebrities] Pulse Nigeria

He also emphasised his long-term commitment to Ghana, arguing that his potential eight-year term would ensure greater accountability compared to Mahama's four-year term. "It is best to vote for someone who will be accountable than someone who has asked for a honeymoon even though he has just four years to be president," he said to the enthusiastic crowd.

Dr. Bawumia's campaign in the Ashanti Region is part of his broader effort to engage with the youth and other stakeholders, showcasing his extensive contributions and policy initiatives as key reasons for his presidential bid.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

