Former President, John Mahama has branded the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) rhetoric that they are managing the economy effectively as pure “lies and propaganda.”

He said the lies of the Akufo-Addo administration will soon be exposed by the realities of the lives of Ghanaians.

Mahama was speaking at a public lecture organised by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday.

According to him, the erstwhile NDC government had capable people managing the economy, until the NPP assumed office.

“You can do all the lies and the propaganda of the economy you like, the reality of the people’s lives will expose you,” Mahama said in his vote of thanks.

Also speaking at the public lecture were former Deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, former Minister of Education, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang and former Finance Minister Mona Quartey.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo was the main speaker at the event.

Giving his take on Ghana’s current economic challenges, Mr. Adongo said the country exited the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme without achieving its objectives.

“The country you left in safe hands is about to enter the international lottery. The country at this point in time is at a crossroads. We are confronted with a very severe fiscal environment that is creating a quagmire for us,” the outspoken legislator said.

“The IMF at a point got fed up with us. We had come to a point where we have left the IMF without achieving the objectives of the IMF programme. As a matter of fact, the IMF at a point got tired of us … The risk of it all is that the managers of the economy do not seem to know where we are and that is a bigger problem,” he added.