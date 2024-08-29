ADVERTISEMENT
You can't upgrade hardship - Haruna Iddrisu tells Bawummia why Ghana needs a reset

Kojo Emmanuel

Haruna Iddrisu, the former leader of the Minority caucus in Parliament has stated that Ghana's economy requires a reset rather than an upgrade as proclaimed by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Haruna Iddrisu

He said the present condition of the country does not need an upgrade but a reset.

According to him, the NPP had eight years in office and had the opportunity to fix the ailing economy and deliver on their promises yet failed.

In an interview on JoyNews on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Haruna Iddrisu said "For the NPP and Bawumia, it's a lost opportunity. What you cannot do in eight years, you are now promising it in 100 days and promising it into the future, no. Ghanaians gave you a mandate and that mandate was for eight years … even in their manifesto for 2016 – the agenda for jobs, transforming Ghana from production to taxation said they will end the suffering of Ghanaians. Have they ended the suffering of Ghanaians?"

"It is not for them to say that President Mahama should not say reset. They even say upgrade – you cannot come and upgrade hardship, inflation which is already high, poor performance of economy, unsustainable debt," he said.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in Takoradi
Acknowledging the challenges currently facing Ghana's economy, which the government admits, Mahama has been advocating for a reset as part of his campaign platform.

Mahama has pledged to reset Ghana's economy if elected in the upcoming elections.

This promise comes as part of his broader campaign to address the economic challenges facing the nation.

But Bawumia rejected Mahama's claim and said the country needs an upgrade instead of a reset.

