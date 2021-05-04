You'll stop supporting every madness if you fix yourself - Manasseh Azure

This follows an increase in fuel prices, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices as well as a water crisis in some parts of the country.

A section of Ghanaians are also currently bearing the brunt of a power crisis, locally referred to as 'Dumsor'.

The phone call and data charges have also been increased due to the increase in the National Health Insurance Levy by the government.

All these have culminated in a frustrated public, with some Ghanaians taking to Twitter to express their displeasure at the turn of things.

Building materials such as cement, iron rods, paint, etc have also increased.

The hashtag #FixTheCountry has been trending at number one on microblogging sites since May Day, with netizens calling on the NPP government to improve the living standards of Ghanaians.

Adding his voice to the calls by Ghanaians, Manasseh Azure in a Facebook post said: "If #YouFixYourself--your mind--you'll stop supporting every madness done in the name of NDC and NPP demand the right kind of leadership that will #fixthecountry."