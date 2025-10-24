Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (20 – 24 Oct)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round-up of the major stories shaping headlines across Ghana. Whether your week has been a whirlwind or you’re just catching up, here are the key developments you need to know.

1. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful declares bid for NPP General Secretary position

Former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West and immediate past Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has officially announced her intention to contest the position of General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). In a social media post on Monday, 20 October, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said her decision reflects a call for change within the NPP as part of its broader mission to “rescue” Ghana from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC). She acknowledged the challenges the NPP has faced following the 2024 general elections but stressed that the party remains strong and capable of renewal. Her announcement has since sparked conversations across political circles about the future direction of the NPP’s leadership.

2. Speaker Bagbin swears in Akwatia and Tamale Central MPs

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has officially sworn in the Members of Parliament for Akwatia and Tamale Central, Bernard Bediako Baidoo and Professor Alidu Seidu, respectively. During proceedings on Tuesday, 21 October, the two MPs took both the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of a Member of Parliament. In brief remarks following the ceremony, Speaker Bagbin urged the new legislators to carry out their duties with integrity and commitment, reminding them of the importance of respect and collaboration in parliamentary work.

3. Auditor General’s forensic audit reveals GHC 2.2bn loss in NSA scandal – Attorney General

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has disclosed that a forensic audit conducted by the Office of the Auditor General into the National Service Authority (NSA) scandal has revealed a total financial loss of GHC 2.2 billion, far exceeding the earlier estimate of GHC 548 million. Speaking during the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, 22 October, Dr Ayine said the findings have prompted his office to amend the charge sheet and introduce new charges against those implicated. He confirmed that charges have already been filed against the former Director-General of the NSA, Osei Assibey Antwi, and his deputy, Gifty Oware-Mensah, adding that more prosecutions will follow as part of the government’s anti-corruption efforts.

4. Chaos and wailing at Kade as Kadehene Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II resigns after 21 years

A wave of shock and emotion swept through Kade in the Eastern Region after Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II, the Kadehene, announced his abdication after 21 and a half years on the throne. His decision, announced during what was expected to be a routine gathering ahead of the Awukudae festival, stunned attendees and quickly sent ripples through the community. Although no official reason has been given, palace sources suggest the abdication may be linked to ongoing internal divisions and opposition from some sub-chiefs within his council. His reign, marked by progress and resilience, now ends on a note of deep reflection for the Kade Traditional Area.

5. Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passes away aged 77

Ghana is mourning the loss of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, who passed away at the age of 77 after a short illness. In a statement dated 23 October and signed by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidency confirmed that she died on Thursday morning. President John Dramani Mahama has since declared a three-day national mourning period, from Friday, 24 October to Sunday, 26 October 2025, in honour of the late former First Lady. During this time, all national flags will fly at half-mast across public institutions, government buildings, and Ghana’s diplomatic missions abroad. Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings, wife of the late President Jerry John Rawlings, was celebrated for her role in advancing women’s rights and promoting social development in Ghana. Her passing marks the end of an era in Ghana’s political and social history.

