Two or three professors of Ghana’s premier universities, the University of Ghana, have reportedly been busted in sex for grade scandal that is yet to be aired.

The investigation, conducted by BBC Africa Eye, is set to be released on Monday, October 7.

According to reports, the documentary captures harassment by lecturers and professors in Ghana and other West Africa’s most prestigious universities.

Posting the trailer of the documentary on their Twitter page, BBC Africa Eye in the trailer said, “university lecturers and professors who sexually harass your students Africa Eye has been watching you.