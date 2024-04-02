ADVERTISEMENT
12-yr-old shooter injures 3 fellow minors in classroom shooting in Finland

Bayo Wahab

Finnish Interior Minister, Mari Rantanen, has confirmed the arrest of the 12-year-old shooter.

Finnish police at the school where the shooting took place [AFP]
According to the statement issued by law enforcement authorities, the assailant has since been taken into custody.

The school, located in Vantaa, caters to approximately 800 students and employs a staff of 90. Students between the ages of seven and 15, encompassing grades one through nine, comprise the school's demographic.

Confirmation of casualties emerged shortly after 10:00 am (0700 GMT) when police authorities acknowledged the gravity of the shooting incident.

Responding to the distress call at 09:08 am, law enforcement later disclosed that both the suspect and the injured parties were all 12 years old.

In response to the crisis, the city of Vantaa activated its emergency response team, as reported by local media outlets. Visuals captured from the scene depicted a substantial deployment of police personnel at the school premises.

By approximately 11:30 am, authorities provided an update, announcing the peaceful arrest of the armed suspect in a district of Helsinki.

Concerned parents, interviewed by the media, disclosed that the shooting transpired within a classroom setting.

Expressing her profound shock, Finnish Interior Minister, Mari Rantanen conveyed her sentiments through a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), remarking, "The day has begun in a shocking manner. I can only begin to comprehend the anguish and anxiety plaguing numerous families at this juncture."

To ensure public safety, the police issued a directive urging residents to steer clear of the area and remain indoors, cautioning against interactions with unfamiliar individuals.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Bayo Wahab

