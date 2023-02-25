2023 Elections: Large turnout of voters in FCT satellite towns

Security personnel were also seen roving the airport road and most polling units, while few persons were seen at deserted bus stops.

A voter, Friday Okwudili who spoke to NAN, said that he was encouraged by the turnout of voters for the elections.

“The anxiety among the electorate is very encouraging; we just pray that our votes will count at the end of the day.

“I have been here as early as 6.30 a.m, and I am eager to cast my vote for candidates of my choice,” he said.

Mrs Omolara Thompson said she could not afford to sit at home today because she had to vote for the president of the country.

”I can’t afford to sit at home today, I have to choose a president that will rule the country for another four years, ”she said.

Mr Maxwell Ugo said that he had waited for today and could not afford not to come out to perform his civic responsibility.

”As a Nigerian, it is my duty to vote for any candidate of my choice, that is why I am here today, ” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Fedelis Okon said that it was the right of every Nigerian to vote during elections to elect a president of their choice.

Security operatives including the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Immigration, Army patrol van were sited around polling units to ensure adequate security.

There is a massive voters turnout, especially youths at most polling units in Nyanya, an FCT satellite town, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Although accreditation is yet to begin at the polling units visited there is a large presence of young people anxiously waiting to be accredited to exercise their franchise.

It was also observed that electoral officers had taken delivery election materials when NAN correspondents visit the polling units.

However, some polling units presiding officers (POs) told NAN that some political party agents were yet to arrive the voting centres.

The polling units visited include 005, 039,038, 024, 026 and 064,008.

The NAN correspondents observed the presence of heavily armed and unarmed security personnel.

The security personnel on ground at the units included Nigeria Army, Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps..

Mr Ijokpu Joseph , Presiding Officer for polling unit 039 told NAN that he was waiting to login in into the INEC portal to begin accreditation by 8:30.

He also told NAN that every material required for the conduct of the election had arrived at the unit.