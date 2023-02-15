ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

Aggrieved Nigerians vandalise banks amid cash crunch

Damilare Famuyiwa

The banks were vandalised during protests in Delta State.

Aggrieved Nigerians vandalise banks amid cash crunch
Aggrieved Nigerians vandalise banks amid cash crunch

As the ongoing cash crunch in the country continues to bite harder, many Nigerians have taken to the streets in protest against hardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the protests snowballed into violence, as the agitators set ablaze at Union Bank, Access Bank, and First Bank branches in Udu area of Warri, Delta State.

It was gathered that the protests began on Udu streets, a development that resulted in the burning of buildings, and vandalism of banks in the area.

This writer understands that the incidents in Delta aren't the first of it’s kind since Nigerians started to experience the cash crunch.

Just barely a week ago, financial institutions in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, refused to open for business, after protesters vandalised their properties.

Recall that some angry residents took to the streets to protest the shortage of naira banknotes and a hike in the pump price of petrol.

The protests, which started peacefully, quickly escalated, such that shootings and vandalisation of public and private properties soon began.

During the violence, banks became the easy target of attacks across the Ogun state capital as protesters destroyed automated teller machines (ATMs) at different points.

One person was, however, shot during an attempt by some hoodlums to rob a branch of First Bank in Sapon, even as protesters engaged the police in a showdown in the area.

Meanwhile, Bismarck Rewane, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Financial Derivatives Company, has predicted that Nigeria will suffer a total gross domestic product (GDP) loss of $18 million per month due to the cash crunch in the country.

The renowned economist, who stated that the cash crunch was a result of the negative effect of the naira redesign policy, attributed the decline in GDP growth to the reduction in velocity of money circulation and total man-hours loss in the economy.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10-year-old Turkish boy rescued after 100 hours under rubble. [timesofisrael]

10-year-old Turkish boy rescued after 100 hours under rubble

President Joe Biden [Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images]

US will act against China threats, says Biden

A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft (image used for illustration)[Presidency]

Nigerian Air Force jets have mistakenly killed 300 civilians in 6 years

Aggrieved Nigerians vandalise banks amid cash crunch

Aggrieved Nigerians vandalise banks amid cash crunch