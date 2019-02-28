Within a decade, the forum has transformed itself from a Russian nuclear industry event with occasional participation of foreign partners into a global nuclear industry discussion platform.

For the first time in the history of the forum, the ATOMEXPO business programme has been compiled by the International Programme Committee, comprising Director General of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency William D. Magwood, Director General of the World Nuclear Association (WNA) Agneta Rising, Chairman of the World Association of Nuclear Operators Jacques Régaldo and former Director General of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency Luis E. Echávarri, among others.

The agenda of the ATOMEXPO 2019 covers global issues of carbon-free energy, responsible approach to the environment and natural resources, “green” investments and international partnership for sustainable development. Round tables and panel discussions will cover topics such as non-energy application of nuclear and radiation technologies in industry, science, medicine and agriculture, distribution of advanced management decisions, and introduction of digital technologies for the development of urban infrastructure and improvement of living standards.

The business programme will also include events on pressing issues in the nuclear industry organized by the forum’s business partners – the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency, the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) and the World Nuclear Association.

During the forum, guests will be able to find out more about a wide range of nuclear technology applications. The exhibition area will take up over 13,000 square metres.

The opening day of the forum will feature the second-ever ATOMEXPO AWARDS ceremony. The ATOMEXPO AWARDS is an international professional accolade celebrating nuclear energy companies for their outstanding services contributing to development of the nuclear industry and its use for the benefit of humankind.

For more information about the forum please visit our website at http://2019.atomexpo.ru/, contact us by tel.: +7 (499) 922-89-95 or send us an e-mail at atomexpo@atomexpo.com. Online accreditation for media representatives is now open. Please complete the registration form available on our website at https://reg.atomexpo.ru/ru/registration.

The rules for accreditation and working at the event can be found in the Press Center section on the website: http://2019.atomexpo.ru/pages/pravila_akreditacii.