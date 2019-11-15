After casting over 14000 votes online, the public chose three winners out of top 10 that were pre-selected by the jury from 66 applications. Three teams from Nigeria, Kenya and Tanzania each received over 2000 votes and won an all-expenses paid trip to Russia. The participants of seven other shortlisted videos will be rewarded with commemorative certificates and gifts.

This year, young people from Central and Southern Africa were invited to research how nuclear technologies can assist in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) on the continent. United Nations Sustainable Development Goals address poverty, hunger, human health, clean water, affordable and clean energy, industry and innovation as well as climate change, to name but a few.

The competition was organized by Rosatom in cooperation with EnerConnect as well as the African Young Generation in Nuclear and South African Young Nuclear Professionals Society.

The winners will make their journey following the steps of winners of 4 previous years. Since its inception in 2015, a total of 36 winning participants have already visited various state-of-the-art Russian nuclear facilities and well-known Moscow landmarks, top nuclear universities as well as other scientific and technological facilities. Winners will also meet African students currently studying various nuclear disciplines in Russia.

“Atoms for Africa” Video Competition: Teams from Nigeria, Tanzania and Kenya emerge winners

Gaopalelwe Santswere, AYGN Interim President and SAYNPS Executive Chairperson highlighted that over past 10 years, more and more African countries began to explore various nuclear technologies as viable options that contribute to sustainable development. “Countries such as Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia are all currently actively exploring various nuclear technologies to solve a number of issues hampering development. Opportunities like “Atoms for Africa” competition allow young generation to truly understand the immense benefits that nuclear technologies can bring to their countries and the wellbeing of their people”.

Mr. Dmitry Shornikov, CEO of ROSATOM Central and Southern Africa outlined the company’s commitment towards supporting the development of young nuclear professionals. “One of our key missions at ROSATOM is to assist the brightest young minds from across the globe to shape the future of energy by solving global challenges”. He added: “This is a great opportunity for young people from very different walks of life who share a common passion to build a bright and sustainable future for Africa to discover more about various nuclear applications and their vast benefits for the region”.

The list of winners who were awarded the first prize – all-expenses paid trip to Russia:

· Winner #1 – Egbe Joy, Derick Nwasor and Oghale Trust Yome from Nigeria.

· Winner #2 – Edgar John, Ritha Deusdedit and Theresia Mbuli from Tanzania.

· Winner #3 – Wafula Lukorito, Job Ogenche and Felix Kipng'etich from Kenya.

About the organizers:

African Young Generation in Nuclear (AYGN) is a non-profit organization bringing together national networks (YGNs) for young professionals in nuclear field and other related disciplines. The AYGN’s prime mission is to address the socio-economic issues of the continent through promoting peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology by educating the general public and facilitating knowledge transfer from the current generation of leading nuclear industry experts to the young generations. This is effectively done by offering a platform to share, exchange ideas and network on issues related to nuclear science and technology in Africa and globally. For more information, please check: https://www.facebook.com/AfricanYGN/

· The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM is one of the global technological leaders It brings together nuclear power and power engineering assets, as well as NPP design and construction. ROSATOM holds first place for the largest portfolio of foreign construction projects (36 NPP Units in 12 countries, covers 17% of the global nuclear fuel market and also manufactures equipment and produces isotopes for nuclear medicine, carries out research, material studies. ROSATOM brings together over 300 enterprises and organizations, including the world's only nuclear icebreaker fleet. For more information, please check: www.rosatom.com

· The South African Institute of Electrical Engineers (SAIEE), formed in 1909, has grown to more than 6000 professional engineers. Members are professionally engaged in the full range of engineering activities, which includes academic research, manufacturing, electronics, telecommunications, measurement and control, mining, and power infrastructural services. Our members make meaningful contributions to the quality of life in communities and the steady advancement of technology. For more information, please visit: https://www.saiee.org.za/

· South African Network for Nuclear Education Science and Technology (SAN NEST)’s objective is a suitably qualified and experienced nuclear personnel employed by nuclear science and technology programmes in South Africa with the aim of strengthening the nuclear science and technology education programs to better meet future demands in terms of quality, capacity and relevancy. For more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/south-africa-network-for-nuclear-education-science-and-technology/