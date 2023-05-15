Baci started her four-day cooking marathon challenge on Thursday, May 11 at the Amore Gardens.

As of 7:46 am on Monday, May 15, 2023, she has cooked for 87 hours and 46 minutes and thus broke the record set by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon in 2019.

Congratulating the 27-year-old, President Buhari in a series of tweets said Baci has placed Nigeria in the global spotlight.

Describing her as a cultural icon, the president said Baci’s ambition and resilience have brought great interest and insight into the uniqueness of Nigerian foods.

“I share the immense joy of all Nigerians as Hilda Bassey Effiong (Hilda Baci) makes history by breaking the world record for longest cooking marathon. A great day for Nigeria. We’re all very proud of what she has personally accomplished — and placing Nigeria in the global spotlight, Buhari said.

“Hilda’s drive, ambition and resilience have brought great interest and insight into the uniqueness of Nigerian food. She is now a cultural icon, and I believe that this feat will inspire many more young people, in Nigeria and beyond, to follow in her footsteps”.

Meanwhile, the Guinness World Records via its official Twitter handle has announced that Baci’s world record attempt would be officially confirmed after reviewing the evidence for the feat.

