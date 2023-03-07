Change approach or face ‘catastrophic consequences’ - China warns US

He said: “If the United States does not hit the brake, but continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing and there will surely be conflict and confrontation.”

According to Qin, Washington’s perception of Beijing is “seriously distorted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. considers China “its primary rival and the most consequential geopolitical challenge,” Qin said.

The consequence of this assumption is that “U.S.-China policy has entirely deviated from the rational and sound track.”

The diplomat said although Washington speaks of competition, in reality it wants to suppress China in all areas.

Qin likened the relationship to two athletes competing in an Olympic race: “If one athlete instead of focusing on giving one’s best, always tries to trick or even into the other that will not be a fair competition, but malicious confrontation and a foul.”

ADVERTISEMENT