ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  World

Change approach or face ‘catastrophic consequences’ - China warns US

News Agency Of Nigeria

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang has said further straining of relations between Washington and Beijing would have “catastrophic consequences.”

Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang on Face the Nation on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang on "Face the Nation" on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Qin made the comment on the sidelines of this year’s session of the National People’s Congress.

Recommended articles

He said: “If the United States does not hit the brake, but continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing and there will surely be conflict and confrontation.”

According to Qin, Washington’s perception of Beijing is “seriously distorted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. considers China “its primary rival and the most consequential geopolitical challenge,” Qin said.

The consequence of this assumption is that “U.S.-China policy has entirely deviated from the rational and sound track.”

The diplomat said although Washington speaks of competition, in reality it wants to suppress China in all areas.

Qin likened the relationship to two athletes competing in an Olympic race: “If one athlete instead of focusing on giving one’s best, always tries to trick or even into the other that will not be a fair competition, but malicious confrontation and a foul.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The foreign minister called on relations between the two super powers to get back on track, saying this is not an option, but a necessity.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola-Tinubu

BREAKING: Tinubu wins Nigeria's most closely-fought presidential election

Stephanie Dujarric (UN Multimedia)

Nigeria has strong democratic history of peaceful transition of power – UN

Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang on Face the Nation on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Change approach or face ‘catastrophic consequences’ - China warns US