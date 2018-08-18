Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Chinese plane pulled from mud at Philippine airport


In Philippine Chinese plane pulled from mud at airport

A Chinese plane that slid off the runway at Manila airport was removed from the muddy spot where it had been stuck for more than a day, officials said, allowing normal operations to resume on Saturday.

  • Published:
The Xiamen Airlines aircraft landed on its second attempt before skidding onto the grass, ripping off its left engine and blocking the runway late Thursday evening play

The Xiamen Airlines aircraft landed on its second attempt before skidding onto the grass, ripping off its left engine and blocking the runway late Thursday evening

(AFP)

A Chinese plane that slid off the runway at Manila airport was removed from the muddy spot where it had been stuck for more than a day, officials said, allowing normal operations to resume on Saturday.

Around 165 international and local flights were cancelled on Friday and Saturday at the Philippine capital's main airport after the plane's bumpy landing, said airport media officer Connie Bungag.

The Xiamen Airlines aircraft landed on its second attempt before skidding onto the grass, ripping off its left engine and blocking the runway late Thursday evening.

The 157 passengers and eight crew aboard were able to disembark without suffering any major injuries.

Moving the plane was complicated by heavy rains that softened the ground, making it difficult to install the two cranes needed to lift the aircraft, officials said.

By noon on Saturday, flights had resumed their normal schedule, but some passengers were not impressed by the speed of the recovery operation.

"At last," tweeted one disgruntled observer. "That's a record 36 hours."

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines spokesman Eric Apolonio said investigators had recovered the plane's black box and flight data recorder and would be summoning the pilots next week to find the cause of the mishap.

The airport will schedule special flights after midnight to make up for some of the flights that were cancelled earlier, Bungag told AFP.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In South Korea: Families gather on eve of rare reunion In South Korea Families gather on eve of rare reunion
Saudi Arabia: More than 2 million Muslims begin hajj pilgrimage Saudi Arabia More than 2 million Muslims begin hajj pilgrimage
Iran: Country announces new fighter jet Iran Country announces new fighter jet
Israel: Country closes people crossing with Gaza after border violence Israel Country closes people crossing with Gaza after border violence
Genoa Bridge Collapse: Death toll hits 43 as search for answers ramps up Genoa Bridge Collapse Death toll hits 43 as search for answers ramps up
Kofi Annan: Switzerland mourns 'visionary and friend' Kofi Annan Switzerland mourns 'visionary and friend'

Recommended Videos

Stormzy: Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students Stormzy Rapper to fund university scholarship for two black students
Rodrigo Duterte: Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Prez orders destruction of $5.5m worth of vehicles
Africa's Richest Man: I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals Africa's Richest Man I need a wife - Billionaire Aliko Dangote reveals



Top Articles

1 RIP Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan is deadbullet
2 Weird facts about Ghana These are the top 10 weird facts about Ghana...bullet
3 Ghana Airport Review Ghana Airport Review: Which is the best airport...bullet
4 Kofi Annan Ghana, India, Kenya Presidents, others mourn former UN...bullet
5 Kofi Annan UN flag at half-mast to mark the death of its former...bullet
6 In Venezuela Government relaunches currency, analysts warn of...bullet
7 In France Sightings, satellites help track mysterious ocean...bullet
8 Genoa Bridge Collapse Italy buries victims as outrage simmersbullet
9 In South Korea Families gather on eve of rare reunionbullet
10 In Mexico Marines seizes record 50 tons of methbullet

Related Articles

Politics This new Defense Department map shows how China says one thing and does another with its military operations at sea
Politics The Philippines' president doesn't want US submarines because he says they'll 'implode' — so he's turning to Russia
Sports Indonesia reportedly gunned down 31 people to reduce street crime ahead of the Asian Games
Lifestyle A Chinese plane that crash-landed in the Philippines lost an engine and a wheel before skidding to a halt
Finance Chinese Boeing 737 crash-lands at Manila airport
United States US will be 'good ally' to Philippines in disputed sea: official
Rodrigo Duterte Philippine President to visit Israel next month
United States US to return war booty church bells to Philippines
World Paul Laxalt, U.S. Senator from Nevada and Reagan confidant, dies at 96

Top Videos

1 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a successful...bullet
2 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet

World

The man accused of crashing his car into the security barriers surrounding Britain's Houses of Parliament on August 14, 2018 (pictured), will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates Court in London
In UK Parliament attack suspect charged with attempted murder
Seif al-Din Mohamed Mostafa is accused of hijacking an EgyptAir plane and forcing it to divert to Cyprus
In Egypt Man accused of hijacking plane extradited from Cyprus
A translator prepares to help Muslim pilgrims in the Saudi holy city of Mecca on August 17, 2018, ahead of the start of the hajj pilgrimage
In Mecca Lost in translation? Not for Muslim hajj pilgrims
Pencho Valkov was one of the Bulgarian soldiers who took part in the crushing of the Prague Spring in 1968
In Bulgaria Memories of Prague Spring: 'We weren't aggressors'