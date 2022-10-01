ECOWAS condemns Burkina Faso coup

ECOWAS has reaffirmed its unreserved opposition to any taking or maintaining of the power by unconstitutional means and demands scrupulous respect for the timeline already agreed with the transitional authorities for a swift return to constitutional order no later than July 1, 2024.

It also warned any institution, force, or group of people who by acts would prevent the programmed return to constitutional order or would contribute to the weakening of peace and stability in Burkina Faso and the Region.

On Friday, September 30, soldiers seized control of Burkina Faso's state television, declaring that the country's coup leader-turned-president, Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, had been overthrown after only nine months in power.

A statement read by a junta spokesman said Capt. Ibrahim Traore is the new military leader of Burkina Faso.

Capt. Traore said the borders of the country had been closed and a curfew would be in effect from 9 pm to 5 am.